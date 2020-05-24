Maharashtra: Sadhu among two killed in Nanded; police suspect robbery motive

The Nanded police said a local villager and follower of the sadhu, identified as Sainath Langote, was behind the two murders. The Nanded police said a local villager and follower of the sadhu, identified as Sainath Langote, was behind the two murders.

Two persons, including a sadhu, were found murdered in Nanded district of Maharashtra last night. As per the police, sadhu Shivacharya Rudra of Pashupati Math was found murdered inside his ashram, while the body of Bhagwan Shinde was found near a school in the area.

The Nanded police said a local villager and follower of the sadhu, identified as Sainath Langote, was behind the two murders and, prima facie, the motive seemed to be robbery.

The accused has a case of murder and molestation registered against him in the past.

Superintendent of Police, Nanded, Vijaykumar Magar said that the incident took place on Saturday night when Langote went to the Pashupati Math. He went inside the private room where the sadhu was taking rest and threw chilli powder on him before a fight broke out between the two, Magar said.

“Langote throttled him to death. He then took the laptop, money and other valuables of the sadhu. He also dragged the sadhu’s body to the latter’s four-wheeler in order to dispose it off. However, the vehicle got stuck at the entrance of the ashram and some of the sadhu’s followers saw this. They suspected that Langote was stealing the four-wheeler and rushed down,” Magar said.

“They asked Langote where he was taking the four-wheeler and tried opening the door of the car. The car, however, was locked. So, sadhu’s followers broke the car windows and saw his body inside the vehicle along with his laptop and other valuables that had been kept in the car,” Magar said. By then, Langote had fled from the spot in a stolen motorbike, he added.

“Langote has been apprehended by our police teams,” Magar said.

Within some time, the police came to know about the body of another person Bhagwan Shinde that had been found near a school in the area.

“Shinde had been seen moving around with Langote since Saturday morning. We suspect that Langote wanted Shinde to accompany him to rob the religious leader. However, when Shinde refused to do so, he murdered the latter as well. We have arrested Langote and in his interrogation, we should get more details about the sequence of events. However, prima facie the motive behind the two murders seems robbery,” Magar said.

The officer added that nearly ten years back Langote and his father had been arrested in a case of murder. “Even 15 days back, there was a case of molestation registered against Langote,” Magar said.

