Maharashtra: Over 80 injured as buses collide near Alibaug

OVER 80 commuters were injured after two state transport buses collided on the National Highway 66A, around 7 km off Alibaug, on Thursday morning. Four of the commuters suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to hospitals in Mumbai for treatment.

Around 9.15 am on Thursday, an ST bus and a Shiv Shahi bus rammed into each other on the national highway at Karlekhind. According to sources, the Shiv Shahi bus — an air-conditioned state transport bus travelling from Mumbai to Swargate in Pune — was overtaking another vehicle when the other ST bus appeared in the opposite direction (travelling from Panvel to Alibaug). The two buses collided head-on and the driver of the ST bus was injured.

Sources said that 84 commuters were injured and four of them, including driver K S Lahane, were critical. The driver has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The injured commuters were taken to the Alibaug district hospital where most of them were treated at the OPD. Around 40 commuters had to be hospitalised. The Alibaug police have registered a case in the matter. The national highway remained shut for almost two hours between Alibaug and Mumbai after the accident.

