Maharashtra government employees to get special 180-day child care leave

Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday announced a special 180-day paid leave to working women for “better parenting”. If the wife is not alive, male employees, responsible for parenting children below 18 years can avail this leave.

The special leave is in addition to the existing 180 days maternity leave to women. Senior cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The cabinet decision confined to government employees was taken to enable better parenting.” Of the 18 lakh government employees almost 25 to 30 per cent are women. The employee can take the leave in break thrice a year.

