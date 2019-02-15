Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10 years in jail for ferrying poppy huskhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/city-others/madhya-pradesh-man-gets-ten-years-in-jail-for-ferrying-poppy-husk-5585145/

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10 years in jail for ferrying poppy husk

Bhanvarlal Vishnoi (35), a resident of neighbouring Rajasthan, was also fined Rs 1 lakh by special judge (NDPS) Rupesh Kumar Gupta, according to deputy director, prosecution, Bapusingh Thakur.

madhya pradesh, mandsaur, mandsaur special court, jail sentence, poppy husk, police, indian express news
Vishnoi was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, deputy director, prosecution, Bapusingh Thakur said. (Representational Image)

A special court in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district Thursday sentenced the owner of a multi-utility vehicle to ten years in jail for possessing and transporting poppy husk.

Bhanvarlal Vishnoi (35), a resident of neighbouring Rajasthan, was also fined Rs 1 lakh by special judge (NDPS) Rupesh Kumar Gupta, according to deputy director, prosecution, Bapusingh Thakur.

On June 3, 2010, acting on a tip-off, police had intercepted the vehicle and seized 2.96 quintal poppy husk from it, he said.

The driver escaped but the police, based on the vehicle’s registration number and other documents, zeroed in on Vishnoi, said Thakur.

Advertising

Vishnoi was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Light showers expected in Chandigarh today
2 It is death by paint for trees at Chandigarh railway station
3 Chandigarh: Teachers flay leader’s suspension, dept stands by its code of conduct