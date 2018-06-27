Ludhiana: Kidnapped for ‘human sacrifice’, 2-year-old child recovered

Both the accused have been arrested and booked under the section 364 of the IPC (Representational Image) Both the accused have been arrested and booked under the section 364 of the IPC (Representational Image)

Kidnapped by two lovers for the purpose of “human sacrifice”, the Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with Mohali police, recovered a two-year-old boy Monday late from village Khanpur of Kharar.

The child was allegedly kidnapped by his father’s friend on June 18 from their residence in village Sayan Kalan of Dehlon in district Ludhiana, who along with his lover wanted to “sacrifice a child” in want of a “happy married life” ahead. The child, Shivam (2), was continuously crying when spotted with the accused at Khanpur Monday late. That is when the Mohali police alerted Ludhiana police as they were already on alert since a complaint was filed by child’s father Manik Chaudhary.

Chaudhary, in his complaint, said that his friend Chandan Tiwari, resident of Gyaspura in Ludhiana, had come to his home on June 18 along with a woman. He said he wasn’t aware that the woman was Chandan’s fiancee. The child was playing outside and he went inside to bring tea for the guests. Soon, they took away Shivam saying that they are going to buy chocolates but never returned.

During probe, police found that Chandan Tiwari, along with his lover Paramjit Kaur from village Berowal of district Tarn Taran, kidnapped the child as they wanted a happy life together in future. It was the plan of Paramjit Kaur to make a human sacrifice as she already had two broken marriages.

“To make her third marriage work, she told Chandan that she wanted to make a human sacrifice, and that too a child. So, Chandan kidnapped his friend’s son for her and they were running away since then finding a place to hide with the child. But on Monday, police spotted them in Khanpur and child was continuously crying. The child was running away from them. Mohali police alerted us and soon they were caught,” said ASI Subhash Chand from Dehlon police station.

The ASI said the accused had not named any sorcerer (tantrik) who might have incited them for making a human sacrifice. “It was Paramjit’s plan. We are interrogating both.” Ludhiana police reached Khanpur along with the child’s father who recognized him. The child was handed over to the father.

Both the accused have been arrested and booked under the section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) at Dehlon police station of Ludhiana.

