Kerala: Student assaults teacher for catching him cheat during examination, arrested

When V. Bobby Jose, a Physics teacher who was invigilating in the classroom, questioned the student for cheating, the latter hit him on the face.

The minor was arrested by the Kasaragod town police and a case was registered against him for an attempt to murder and obstructing the duty of an official. (Representational Image)

A school teacher in Kasaragod district of Kerala was admitted to a hospital with injuries after a class XII student assaulted him for catching him cheat during an examination on Friday.

The minor was arrested by the Kasaragod town police and a case was registered against him for an attempt to murder and obstructing the duty of an official.

The incident was reported around 4 pm on Friday at the Chemmanad Jama-ath Higher Secondary School when students were writing the model examination on Humanities. When V Bobby Jose, a Physics teacher who was invigilating in the classroom, questioned the student for cheating, the latter hit him on the face.

According to the school manager CP Ahmed Ali, the student proceeded to snap one of the wooden legs of the desk and hit the teacher with it. He also kicked the teacher as he fell down on the ground.

Jose was subsequently admitted to a private hospital with a broken hand and injury on the inner earlobes. His condition is said to be stable.

Police have also registered a case against the student’s father for threatening the teacher if the latter complained to authorities. According to reports, the student is known to be a trouble-maker in school and has, in the past, been punished by authorities for indiscipline.

