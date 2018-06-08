Kenyan woman raped, 3 held: Gurgaon Police

Police are still searching the other two accused (Representational Image) Police are still searching the other two accused (Representational Image)

Three people were arrested by Gurgaon Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a Kenyan national, after offering her a lift in their vehicle on the intervening night of June 6-7. The three have been identified as Sunder (30), Parveen (24) and Mohit (23).

Police said the woman came to MG Road Wednesday night to attend a party. She was waiting for a cab at Bristol Chowk when three men in a white Scorpio car offered to drop her.

When she boarded their vehicle, they allegedly took her to a nearby village where two others were already waiting. “The two men were allegedly consuming alcohol. All five took turns to sexually assault her,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon police. Police said the woman managed to escape under the pretext of relieving herself. “She came across a PCR van patrolling the area and told personnel about her ordeal,” said the PRO.

Police arrested three of the accused Thursday. “We are on the lookout for the other two accused,” said Kumar.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App