Kala Sanghia drain: Industries rush to plug effluent outlets ahead of NGT panel chairman’s visit

With the chairman of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) monitoring committee scheduled to visit the Kala Sanghia drain, one of the most polluted water sources of Punjab, on December 3, industrial establishments that have been releasing untreated polluted water into the drain have started plugging or hiding these outlets.

Justice Jasbir Singh is expected to meet the affected residents of villages along the Kala Sanghia drain.

The people of Chamiara and Gillan villages, which are located on the bank of drain, said that since Monday morning, there had been a lot of activity in several industrial units located nearby. Sludge was being lifted and outlets from their industries flowing towards the drain were being blocked. Residents of the area however said they had taken photographs and videos of such leakages.

This has also raised put a question mark on the work of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Baba Seechewal to get Sutlej cleaned

The Sutlej, particularly the stretch starting from under the Sutlej bridge near Giddarpindi village, will be cleaned under environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal’s supervision. Due to accumulation of garbage in this stretch, flood water could not pass properly and had then affected several nearby villages during the recent floods. Baba Seechewal has been conducting meetings with the people of the flood-affected villages and motivating them to come forward to do this work as per their capabilities. In the past two days, meetings in two dozen villages have taken place.

Apart from this, the Dhussi Bandh on the river will also be strengthened. People assured Baba Seechewal of their contribution. NRI Nirmal Singh has also contributed Rs 1 Lakh for this purpose. Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Varinder Sharma took a round of Dhussi bandh near village Jania Chahal, which was strenghted after floods in Punjab. MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia said that the encroachment along the river and Dhussi bandh must be removed.

