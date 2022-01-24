Job scam targeting tribal villagers busted in Jharkhand, eight held

POLICE HAVE busted a job scam targeting people from tribal communities in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. According to the police, more than 500 tribal villagers were conned by a group of people into believing that they were recruiting for posts of police personnel and teachers.

After the scam was unearthed on Sunday with the arrest of four people, a large crowd of villagers targeted the police station with bows and arrows. A police man and some villagers were injured in the clash that followed.

The incident came to light when police reached Sadar block’s Ladurabasa village school campus where the suspects were carrying out “recruitment” under the banner of “Kolhan Government State”. The police said the banner was being used to draw people from tribal communities to the fake recruitment process.

West Singhbhum SP Ajay Linda said: “We have registered two FIRs – one for cheating and forgery, and the other one after the police were attacked. One of our personnel was injured with a bow and is currently being treated.” Eight villagers were arrested for the clash. The SP identified the two main accused in the scam as Anand Chatar and CRPF “deserter”Ajay Pandaya. According to the police, Pandaya told them that Chatar promised him Rs 1 lakh to be a part of his operation.

Four people were arrested from the spot where the fake recruitment was being conducted while four more were arrested later, the police said.

“They were distributing pamphlets and collecting money from the villagers in the name of form fees to the tune of Rs 50 to Rs 100. The police told the villagers the reality and arrested two persons, including Anand Chatar. He had previously been arrested under sedition charge for propagating the Kolhan Government State and was out on bail,” said the SP.

“However, after the police arrested him and brought him to the police station, more than 200 villagers came armed with bows and arrows and bricks at the instigation of one CRPF jawan, who was a deserter. They resorted to violence and we arrested more than half a dozen people.”

Police sources said the fake recruitment had been going on for past few days.

“Counters were set up for filing of applications… The form cost around Rs 50-60 and if there was any middleman involved then the cost would increase to Rs 100…. If one got the appointment letter, he or she had to pay Rs 500 extra for insurance among others and submit documents such as bank passbook and Aadhaar card,” said and official.

“They [accused] had a target of recruiting 30,000 people for teacher posts, and 10,000 for those of police personnel. The aspirants were told that after six months of the process, the selected person would get salary of Rs 70,000 per month,” said an official.