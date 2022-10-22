scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Out with friend, 26-year-old woman gang-raped in Jharkhand

The police said the woman was an employee of a Bengaluru-based IT company. The accused allegedly assaulted her friend, raped her and then took away her belongings, including her phone.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

A 26-year-old woman, who works for a Bengaluru-based IT company, was allegedly gang-raped on Thursday evening at a secluded place in the Chaibasa area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said. According to the police, the incident took place when a group of men spotted her with her male friend.

“The woman works for a Bangalore-based IT company and she was working from home. We have rounded up certain suspects from neighbouring villages. There is a possibility that the accused may know the girl, however, we are conducting our investigation,” West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The police said that the accused beat up the woman’s friend, raped her and then took away her belongings, including her phone. The woman managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:39:58 am
