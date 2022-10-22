Out with friend, 26-year-old woman gang-raped in Jharkhand

A 26-year-old woman, who works for a Bengaluru-based IT company, was allegedly gang-raped on Thursday evening at a secluded place in the Chaibasa area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said. According to the police, the incident took place when a group of men spotted her with her male friend.

“The woman works for a Bangalore-based IT company and she was working from home. We have rounded up certain suspects from neighbouring villages. There is a possibility that the accused may know the girl, however, we are conducting our investigation,” West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The police said that the accused beat up the woman’s friend, raped her and then took away her belongings, including her phone. The woman managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.