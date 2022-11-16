scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Jharkhand Foundation day: Government announces schemes and projects worth Rs 7,310 crore; governor, President give event a miss

The programme was also attended by Congress state in-charge Avinash Pande and other Jharkhand Cabinet ministers.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

The Jharkhand government inaugurated as many as 369 schemes and projects worth Rs 7,310 crore on the 23rd statehood function day Tuesday.

These included a ‘Block Level Institute for Rural Talent Acquisition’ for jobs under the CM Sarathi Yojna, enrolling 8000 students in coaching institutes per year for undergraduate competitive examinations, giving free coaching to 27000 students for postgraduate competitive exams, and giving student loans at the rate of 4 per cent per annum to students for higher education.

“We are committed to the welfare and overall development of the state,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said at the function, which was attended by JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

However, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais gave the programme a miss. President Droupadi Murmu, who was supposed to be part of the statehood function, also changed her itinerary a day ago, sources in the government said.

Since assuming office, Murmu paid her visit to the state for the first time on Tuesday and went directly to Ulihatu, the birthplace of tribal leader Birsa Munda, in the Khunti district to pay her respects. Murmu later left for Madhya Pradesh.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:45:29 am
