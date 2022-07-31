scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Jharkhand Congress MLA files complaint against 3 party colleagues caught with cash in Bengal

In his complaint, Jaimangal said that the act was “unconstitutional, illegal, downright criminal which breaks the constitutional structure of the party” and he urged the authorities to book all three MLAs.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
Updated: July 31, 2022 5:13:32 pm
punjab news, ludhiana news, corruption news, bribe casesMeanwhile, the Congress has suspended all three MLAs. (Express File)

A day after three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were caught in Howrah district of West Bengal carrying lakhs of cash as part of a suspected conspiracy to topple the Hemant Soren-led government, Bermo Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh filed a complaint against all three of his party colleagues. However, no case has been registered in the matter yet.

In his complaint, Jaimangal said that the act was "unconstitutional, illegal, downright criminal which breaks the constitutional structure of the party" and he urged the authorities to book all three MLAs.

The complaint letter read: “I want to complain against the offer of gratification to topple the present JMM-Congress government which came to power with a thumping majority. He said that MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap and Naman Bixel Kongeri called him to reach Kolkata and offered him Rs 10 crore.”

“…Irfan Ansari told me that he had been promised the Health Ministry in the new government… (The MLAs told me) that Sarma (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is doing this with the help of top shots of the BJP sitting in Delhi,” the letter further said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has suspended all three MLAs.

