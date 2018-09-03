Jawan, driver killed after van hits truck in Kutch

The victims have been identified as Ramu Yadav, a jawan posted at military station in Bhuj, and Rajesh Chavda, a resident of Nandagam village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district. The victims have been identified as Ramu Yadav, a jawan posted at military station in Bhuj, and Rajesh Chavda, a resident of Nandagam village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district.

AN ARMY jawan and the driver of a camper van were killed after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck-trailer from behind on National Highway 8A in Bhachau town of Kutch district late Saturday evening, police said.

Police said that the accident took place on a flyover at 8:30 pm. The victims have been identified as Ramu Yadav, a jawan posted at military station in Bhuj, and Rajesh Chavda, a resident of Nandagam village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district.

Police said that the 31-year-old jawan was on his way to Samakhiyali railway station and had accepted Chavda’s offer of a lift from Varsana village in neighbouring Anjar taluka when they met with the accident. The camper van belonged to Chavda and he was driving it at the time of the fatal crash.

The injured jawan and the camper van driver were rushed to Vagad Welfare Hospital in Bhachau town where Yadav was declared dead. Chavda was referred to a private hospital in Gandhidham town of Kutch but he too succumbed to his injuries at around 1 am on Sunday.

In his complaint, Chavda’s family stated that the truck driver halted on the highway and did not place any warning signs, leading to the accident. Based on his complaint, police have booked the unidentified driver of the truck trailer for causing death by negligence and rash driving. After the accident, the truck-trailer driver alerted relatives of Chavda but later fled.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App