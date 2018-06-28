Jan Mahal Project: HC notice to govt on VMC allotting prime plot to private firm at ‘throwaway price’

The Division Bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi has asked the state government to reply in two weeks. The Division Bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi has asked the state government to reply in two weeks.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL alleging corruption by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in allotting a prime location plot in the city to a private firm for developing a transport hub, ‘Jan Mahal’, under the Smart City project.

The petition, filed by former deputy convener of BJP’s RTI cell Arvind A Sindha, claimed that the civic body “intentionally” valued the land, estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, at a very low price to benefit the private firm.

According to the PIL, the VMC allotted 32,000 square metres of land, located opposite Vadodara railway station, to J P Iscon Pvt Ltd at Rs 39 crore for developing a central transport hub on a private partnership (PPP) basis. As per the agreement, the PIL said, the private firm has to pay Rs 39 crore in 36 annual installments.

The VMC has “intentionally fixed the reserved price of the land very low at Rs 3,200 per square feet against existing jantri price of Rs 5,600 sq ft and the market price of Rs10,000 per sq ft”, the PIL stated.

According to Sindha, the actual value of total land given to the private firm would amount to Rs 150 crore. The petition alleged that the land was given to the firm at a “throwaway price, much below the market price by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)”. Sindha said that he had sought information about the project through RTI but didn’t get any reply. The Division Bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi has asked the state government to reply in two weeks.

The much-hyped ‘Jan Mahal’ transport hub project has been mired in various litigations.

