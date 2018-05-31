Jalandhar: Twenty held in crackdown against illegal travel agents

In a major crackdown against illegal travel agents, the police and civil administration Wednesday raided the premises of 40 travel agents out of which 20, who were operating illegally, were arrested and FIRs were lodged against them. Most of these agents were alluring the youth to send them abroad on study basis and were offering IELETS courses as well.

According to police, most of them were from outside Punjab and had hired locals to run the offices here. Five teams of officers were constituted by civil and police administration to nab them. A case against all were registered u/s 406, 420, 120 (B) IPC, 13 Punjab Travel Operators Regulation Act 2014 and Passport Act.

Among those arrested include: Surjit Singh of CRO Overseas, Balraj Singh Visa Book, Balwinder singh Holiday Immigration, Meenu Global Education Consultency, Vijay Kumar, International Expert, of Rai Enterprises, Ravi Pal of Times Academy, Maneesh Kumar of Education desire, Naresh Kumar Sharma Global Avination, Gurleen Behal of English Valley among others.

