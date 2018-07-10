Jalandhar: Three cops suspended after viral video of woman ‘consuming Chitta’ at police station

Three policemen were suspended Monday after a three-month-old video of a woman, a suspected drug peddler, who is purportedly seen consuming ‘Chitta’ (synthetic drug) at a police station in Phagwara, went viral on social media. Phagwara SP Paramjit Singh Bhandhal also ordered an inquiry into the case.

In the video, a woman wearing ‘chooda’ (red bangles, which are usually worn by newly-wed women) is seen inhaling powder, suspected to be chitta, using foil paper. Sources said that in March, the woman was arrested with 3- gm heroin. She was at the police station and ASI Balbir Singh, head constable Hardip Singh and a woman constable, Kuldip Kaur, were on duty. SP Bhandhal said the video was brought to his notice only on Monday. “I have suspended ASI Balbir Singh, HC Hardip Singh and constable Kuldip Kaur as primarily, they were accountable for the incident in March. A probe is on,” said SP Bhandhal.

