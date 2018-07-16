Jalandhar: Minor raped near railway station

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one Mangal of Preet Nagar area. Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO), GRP police Station, Baldev Singh Randhawa, said that they got the information that a minor girl had been raped by near the railway station. He added that they immediately sent a team and arrested the accused.

The victim, who is the daughter of a blind man, has recorded her statement and the accused was arrested from Kherha railway crossing.

The SHO said that accused had admitted his crime and now he will be presented before court Monday morning. Girl’s medical examination had been conducted, the SHO added.

Police chief chases, nabs 2 snatchers

Jalandhar: Jalandhar Police Commissioner Jalandhar Sunday himself chased a snatcher and got him arrested in Model Town area. The incident occurred near Geeta Mandir, where a woman was walking. Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched her earring and fled. Sinha, who was sitting in his vehicle near the traffic signal in the area, saw the incident. He chased the suspects and caught them nearly half a kilometre from the spot. He then handed them over the snatchers to police division 6 where a case was registered.

