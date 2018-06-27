Jalandhar: Gang of interstate robbers busted, 31 FIRs lodged against kingpin

The police said the gang also stole cattle from their houses at gun point The police said the gang also stole cattle from their houses at gun point

The Jalandhar (Rural) police Tuesday said they had busted a gang of inter-state highway robbers with the arrest of seven persons allegedly involved in cases of loot and theft of cattle in the state. Kingpin of the gang, Balwinder Singh, is named in 31 FIRs, they said.

SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the gang robbed people after making them captive in their houses. He said the gang also stole cattle from their houses at gun point. Bhullar said that acting on a tip-off, a team constituted by DSP Sarabjit Rai stopped two vehicles at a check post on Kalan Sangha road and while checking it was found that the vehicles were bearing fake number plates.

The SSP said that the police rounded up four persons identified as Balwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh and Gurpreet Singh. He said that during the investigation it was revealed that 31 FIRs have already been registered against the kingpin of the gang, Balwinder Singh. He added that Balwinder was released on parole from Patiala jail on February 18 this year, but escaped after completing parole of 42 days.

Sharing details about their modus operandi, Bhullar said they robbed pickup vehicles at night at gun point and use to get the body of the vehicle painted and change the number plate. After stealing the cattle and they ferried them in the robbed vehicles to their accomplices identified as Dilbagh Singh aka Giani, Mohammed Bala and Rajwan who further smuggle these cattle to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They use to sell them by reaping huge margins and distributed the money between themselves. Bhullar said that the gang only used the robbed vehicle for around two months and thereafter discarded it and robbed a new one.

