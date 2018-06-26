Jalandhar: Four-lakh rupees robbery solved, 5 held

The loot of Rs 4.01 lakh, apart from 210 gm of ‘intoxicant powder’, two two-wheelers and chequebooks were recovered from them. (Representational Image) The loot of Rs 4.01 lakh, apart from 210 gm of ‘intoxicant powder’, two two-wheelers and chequebooks were recovered from them. (Representational Image)

The Jalandhar (Rural) police have arrested 5 persons, including three who had returned from abroad. With these arrests, the police claimed to have solved the Rs 4.25-lakh robbery case at Shahkot, besides other cases.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, informed that a case was registered on the statement of one Mintu, an employee of Western Union, wherein he alleged that on June 19 while he was headed towards the Malsian branch to deposit a sum of Rs 4.25 lakh three persons on a white coloured scooter, who had their faces covered, allegedly hit him. The trio then snatched the bag from him and fled.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted comprising DSP Shahkot Dilbagh Singh, PPS, Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, police station Shahkot and ASI Rashpal Singh, in-charge police post-Malsian to probe the case.

On a tip-off, Rashpal Singh along with a police team reached the Grain Market area in Malsian and arrested two members of the gang. The arrested persons were identified as Avtar Singh aka Tari and Rakesh Kumar aka Kesha.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in the robbery and also revealed about their other three accomplices, who were with them at the time of the crime. On the basis of the information, the other three accused, Balwinder Singh aka Raja, Harpreet Singh aka TT and Gurvinder Singh aka Sonu were also arrested.

The loot of Rs 4.01 lakh, apart from 210 gm of ‘intoxicant powder’, two two-wheelers and chequebooks were recovered from them.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App