Jalandhar cash recovery case: Arrest warrants issued against 2 ASIs, two more charges added in FIR

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mohali Friday issued arrest warrants against the two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) booked for alleged misappropriation of 6.65 crore seized from Jalandhar-based priest Anthony Madassery. Meanwhile, sections of loot and dacoity were also added in the FIR against the three accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had applied in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohali to obtain arrest warrants against the ASIs, Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh, whereupon the court issued arrest warrants and permission to search up to May 2.

It is also learnt that the absconding ASIs may apply for the interim bail in the court in anticipation of their arrest. Police arrested the third accused informer Surinder Singh on Wednesday and he is on police remand till April 23.

Sections 392 (who so ever commits robbery) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC were added in the FIR after the statements of the eyewitnesses and questioning of Surinder.

Earlier the accused were booked only under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station of state Crime Branch in Mohali district on April 12.

Some important eyewitnesses which included two bank staff, Sandeep William (staff), Gurdeep Singh (Gunman) and Navpreet Masih, who is Priest’s man, were called to police station state crime Mohali to record their statements.

The manager of South Indian Bank, in a written statement, had said, “On request of our customer M/s SAHODAYA, we had authorized Mr Sandeep William (staff) along with Mr Gurdeep Singh (Gunman) on March 29 to visit FMJ House, village Partapura, Jalandhar and count the cash at the aforementioned premises of our customer, which was eventually to be deposited in their account maintained with us”.

“While the above stated employees were counting the cash on the first floor of the premises in the presence of Mr Navpreet Masih deputed by Father Anthony Madassery, a raid was conducted by the police party. Some of the members of the raiding party came to the first floor and forcibly seized the cash amounted to approximately above Rs 6 crore, out of which an amount of Rs 4.30 crore comprised of Rs 2000 note denomination and the balance comprised of Rs 500 and Rs 200 note denomination,” the statement read.