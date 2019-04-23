Jalandhar cash misappropriation case: Accused brought to city to recreate crime scene

The arrested accused in the Rs 6.65 crore misappropriation case have been brought to Jalandhar where the raid by Khanna police at the residence of Father Anthony Madassery in Paratpura village on March 29, will be recreated.

SIT has brought the arrested accused Surinder Singh, a police informer, to the spot where raid was conducted.

Sources said he had recreated the scene in front of the senior SIT officials and “admitted” that the missing money was taken from the bank staff which was counting money on the first floor of the house. The SIT also procured CCTV footage which had established the raid, sources added.

Several eyewitnesses also recognised the accused when he was brought to Jalandhar on Monday.

It is learnt that SIT had collected vital clues about the absconding assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

The SIT also confirmed that on March 29, when the raid was conducted, Surinder Singh was awarded Rs 2 lakh cash by the Khanna SSP for informing them about the matter.

Both ASIs, Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh, had already applied for anticipatory bail in the court of Additional Session Judge Mohali, the hearibg of which is fixed for tomorrow (April 23).

As when on March 29, when the raid was conducted, police declared that a total of Rs 9.66 crore was recovered by police team from the priest and five others near Doraha. However, later, Father Anthony filed a complaint with Rs 16.65 crore was taken by police from his residence and police had misappropriated the Rs. 6.65 crore, following which the SIT was formed by DGP.