Jalandhar case recovery case: ASIs fled with cash stashed in jute bags, says informer

Police informer Surinder Singh, arrested in connection with a case of misappropriation of Rs 6.65 crore during a raid at the home of Jalandhar-based priest Father Anthony Madassery, has told the state Crime Branch that two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Patiala police — Rajpreet Singh and Joginder Singh — had loaded the cash in two jute bags and taken off.

Advertising

Agency officials informed the court of Additional Districts and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Monica Goel of the same.

Surinder Singh’s six-day police remand ended on Tuesday. The court extended his police remand by four days.

Surinder also told police that he received only Rs 2 lakh as cash reward and did not get any share of the cash embezzled by the other accused, said sources. The crime branch also informed court that they had raided the residences of both ASIs but did not recover the cash. Moreover, it said that CCTVs were installed at the residence of Joginder Singh, but when they inspected the cameras, they could not recover any footage.

Advertising

The court shall hear the anticipatory bail plea of both ASIs on Wednesday.

A team of Khanna police had raided the residence of Father Anthony Madassery on March 29 and recovered Rs 16.65 crore. However, the priest had later alleged that police had embezzled Rs 6.65 crore.