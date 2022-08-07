ITBP jawan arrested for allegedly raping Sikkim teenager

August 7, 2022 2:58:14 pm
An ITBP jawan was arrested in Sikkim for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times at his official quarters after which she became pregnant, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened in Rangpo town in Pakyong district, they said.
In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that a teenaged local boy also sexually assaulted her for months. Police said they have detained the boy as well.
The girl’s mother alleged that the paramilitary personnel, an assistant sub-inspector, raped her multiple times at his residential quarters in Raj Bhavan’s Winter Camp in Rangpo since April.
Subscriber Only Stories
Police booked the jawan, a native of Dharchula in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act’s section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault).
In the same complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that the local boy was also sexually assaulting her since February.
Police said they have nabbed the boy and taking legal action against him.
The girl was medically examined at the primary health care in Rangpo, they said.
Police said they are investigating the case, and trying to ascertain if the local boy and the ITBP jawan had any connection.
The sequence of events is being established, they said, refusing to divulge details about how the alleged rapes and assaults continued for so long.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
ITBP jawan arrested for allegedly raping Sikkim teenager
Fighting around Ukrainian nuclear plant heightens safety fears
Friendship Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan is very passionate about her girl gang, says sister ‘Lolo is the shy prude’
Bengaluru: BBMP says Idgah ground belongs to revenue department, not Wakf board
TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Result for Sub-Inspector exam now available at tnusrb.tn.gov.in
In Ukraine, young lives are shaped, or ended, by the ravages of war
In turbulent times, Xi builds a security fortress for china, and himself
Two killed after tree falls on bike on Pune-Nashik highway
Space news weekly recap: Space force rocket launch to maiden SSLV rocket launch
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has hemmed in BJP
Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president
Allu Arjun heaps praise on Bimbisara: ‘An entertainment for all age groups’