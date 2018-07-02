‘Islamic State attempted to lure Allahabad man, offered money for information’

The ATS is trying to find out if others had received similar messages from the terrorist organisation. (Reuters) The ATS is trying to find out if others had received similar messages from the terrorist organisation. (Reuters)

A youth in Allahabad was allegedly lured to join the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State for a big amount this week, police said.

The police, however, didn’t reveal the exact amount that was offered to him.

The youth filed a complaint with Allahabad police Thursday after he was added to an unknown group on WhatsApp which had the group’s logo. He was offered money in return for sensitive information, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, and the cyber crime cell is investigating the case. The ATS is trying to find out if others had received similar messages from the terrorist organisation.

“The complainant, an unemployed youth, received the invite on Wednesday. He said he exited the group immediately when he was offered money and approached the police. Prima facie this seems to be a hoax but we are investigating the case thoroughly.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App