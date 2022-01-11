In letter to Ram Nath Kovind, Bhupesh Baghel’s father seeks use of only ballot paper

CHHATTISGARH CHIEF Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting that elections in the country be held only using ballot papers. He also demanded permission for euthanasia if his request cannot be met.

Claiming that EVMs are violating rights of the citizens, Nand Kumar Baghel wrote in his letter sent on January 10, “All the constitutional rights of the citizens of the country are being violated on a large scale. The three pillars of democracy – Legislature, Judiciary and Executive – are being destroyed. The media is also working at the behest of the three pillars of democracy. No one is paying heed to the citizens of the country.”

“No… recognized institutions or governments have certified the EVMs as a cent per cent accurate. Despite this fact, by conducting polling using the machines in India, which is the biggest democracy in the world, the constitutional right of my vote is being violated. There is no guarantee whether my vote is cast in favour of whom I pressed the button through the EVM machine,” he wrote.

“If voting with ballot paper is not possible, then he (President) should allow me euthanasia on National Voters’ Day on January 25 this year,” he wrote.

The senior Baghel heads Rashtriya Matdata Jagriti Manch, which creates awareness towards voting. He had landed in controversy in September last year when he was arrested after allegedly making remarks against a community in Uttar Pradesh.