In last two months, fifty-one immigration consultants register their firms in Chandigarh

AFTER THE crackdown by the district administration on the immigration firms, 51 consultants have registered their firms with the administration in the last two months. Around a year ago, only 40 firms were registered, officials said.

As many as 151 immigration consultants have got their firms registered with the district administration so far. With the crackdown in the last three months, many immigration consultants also closed their offices. The offices which were mostly located in Phase 3B2 and Phase 7 were closed. In the last two months, as many as 10 persons who were running the firms without registration were booked.

“The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed to register all the travel agents and immigration consultants with the district administration. We started cracking down on these people around three months ago and we are getting results. According to our information, as many as 80 immigration firms were shut in the district which were being operated illegally,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charndev Singh Mann told Chandigarh Newsline.

Mann said that once the immigration firm is registered, the district administration first verifies the addresses of the consultant owners and in case the consultant defrauds people, they could provide he information to the police for making arrests. “When a consultant is unregistered, we find it hard to trace their whereabouts. These people used to flee after taking money from people. Now at least we have their details,” Mann added.

Mann said that they received 345 applications from the immigration consultants and 155 were registered while 37 applications were cancelled as the applicants were not fulfilling the criteria. As many as 76 cases are still pending with the district administration.

The district became the hub of the immigration fraud cases as in the last seven years as many as 846 cases were registered in the district. Before the crackdown on the illegal firms, there were around 700 immigration firms which were operating in Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi towns.

