Hold special Assembly session to make Gujarat first in the country, not to support CAA: Jignesh Mevani

Criticising the Gujarat government for its decision to move a proposal to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming special day-long session of the Gujarat assembly, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Sunday said that instead of bringing such a proposal, the BJP should bring proposals to make Gujarat first in the country to provide free health, potable water and education or to abolish the system of contract, fixed wage or outsourcing in government jobs.

Mevani was addressing a public gathering of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM), the outfit floated by him. Around 4,000 Dalits attended the meeting in which Mevani fiercely opposed the CAA along with the “proposed” policy of nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) while calling them “black laws” that are violating the Constitutional provisions.

Gujarat government has called a special session of Gujarat Assembly on January 10 on certain subjects including the one on moving a proposal to support the CAA.

“If you want to convene a special session of the Assembly, then don’t call it to support this Act but call it to say that we will make Gujarat the first state in the country where we will provide potable water, education and health free of cost. I will salute you. Call the special session to abolish outsourcing, fix wage and contract system from Gujarat. Call the special session of the Gujarat Assembly to say that we will give employment to one lakh unemployed youth every year and for that Gujarat will be the first state to enact an employment guarantee legislation,” he said.

Mevani called upon the Dalits to burn the copies of CAA on January 10 on the streets of Ahmedabad after the state proposal to support it was moved in the Assembly.

Opposing the “proposed” NRC, Mevani asked the Dalits present to lead a civil disobedience by not providing their data when the government employees come for survey and administered an oath to them in this regard.

On land ownership for Dalits, Mevani said that for years, land parcels allotted to Dalits under the Agriculture Land Ceiling Act have only remained on paper and its actual possession lies with non-Dalits.

He asked the Dalits of the district to lead a peaceful movement to claim the land from authorities by applications. He added that if they don’t get possession of the land parcels even after the peaceful applications, then they should march to the land parcel and claim it by hoisting the tricolour there on January 26 and a blue flag on April 14 (birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar) and December 6 (death anniversary of Ambedkar).

