Haryana: Three more test Covid-19 positive in Jhajjar, district tally rises to 28

Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday morning, taking the total count of cases in the district to 28.

“All three cases that have emerged today are of contacts of a vegetable vendor at the vegetable market in Jhajjar city, who had tested positive earlier this week. Two of those who have tested positive are his relatives, while the third is a co-worker,” said a spokesperson of the Jhajjar district administration.

Jhajjar has seen a steep rise in cases of Coronavirus this week, with 20 cases now being recorded between Wednesday evening and Friday morning alone. Until Sunday, it was among only three districts in Haryana that had not recorded a single case of Covid-19.

Of the 28 people who have now tested positive, four are relatives of a Delhi Police officer who had tested positive earlier this week, one is a pharmacist employed at a hospital in Delhi, another is the wife of an employee of a Delhi hospital, while the remaining 19 are vegetable vendors or wholesalers working at vegetable markets in the districts who would frequently travel to Azadpur Mandi to bring their wares.

The Deputy Commissioner of the district, Jitendra Kumar, had, on Thursday, however, told people to not panic because of the sudden rise in cases in the district, pointing out that all of these had a direct relation to Delhi.

“There is no need for the people of Jhajjar to panic. Even though 25 coronavirus positive cases have emerged in the district, all of these are directly linked to Delhi, because of which they have been infected,” said Kumar.

The district, along with Faridabad and Gurgaon, has sealed its borders this morning, prohibiting cross border movement on both sides, with only some exceptions, such as ambulances, vehicles transporting essential items, and those with movement passes issued by the centre or state government.

