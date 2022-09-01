Haridwar hate speech: Accused says his life in danger, may be killed in suicide attack

Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who has been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender by September 2, has said his life is in danger and he may be killed in a suicide attack.

Tyagi, who was called Waseem Rizvi before his conversion to Hinduism, in a video message on Wednesday said some criminals from Haridwar’s Jwalapur had plans to behead him when he was in jail but did not succeed because of strict prison rules.

However, he said he does not worry about the threat to his life as he has faith in the sanatan dharma and will fight for it till his last breath.

He said minorities in India have more freedom than the majority, so they can speak against Hindu gods and goddesses using Article 19 of the Constitution as a “shield”. “Whereas even allusions by us to what is written in their religious books is considered a hate speech,” Tyagi said.

On the charges levelled against him, he said they were all false.

“False charges of crimes which I did not commit were slapped against me. I am the victim of a conspiracy hatched by Mullahs,” he alleged.

Indicating that he might surrender before the authorities soon, Tyagi said he is going to jail again. Describing his return to Hinduism as “ghar wapsi”, Tyagi said he never regretted his conversion to the religion.

“I am in the sanatan dharma and will remain in it till my last breath,” he said.

However, he said he regretted that he was not treated the way a long-lost relative is treated after he returns home.

Citing caste divisions among the Hindus as their Achilles heel, he said “Islamic jihad” or terrorism cannot be fought unless believers in the sanatan dharma become united.

“If believers in the sanatan dharma were united, they would not have been ruled by foreign invaders for 1,000 years,” Tyagi said in the video message.

He said daughters of India were taken to Afghanistan and sold off like commodities at a square named Dukhtaran-e-Hind but but the divisions among Hindus did not let them speak against this atrocity.

“Secularism does not mean bearing with atrocities silently,” he said.

Tyagi said he is in depression and there is no certainty of his life. He said he has written a book summing up what he has gained and lost in life, which may get published after he is no more.