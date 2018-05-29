Gurgaon: Eight-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by neigbour, case registered under POCSO

The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were not at home The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were not at home

An eight-year-old girl in Gurgaon, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour last evening, said police on Tuesday, adding that the accused has been apprehended and detained. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening, while the parents of the child – who are employed in the informal sector – had gone to work.

“The accused and the child were acquainted. In fact, she considered him her uncle, even calling him mama,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The accused, police said, lured the child out of her home, and into his own house, under the pretext of offering her juice. He then sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone about the incident, police added.

“The child, however, returned home and told her parents about what had happened…Her parents approached the police and a case was registered regarding the matter, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.” Said the PRO.

“The accused has been detained, and will be officially arrested once the legal formalities have been completed…the matter is still under investigation.” He said.

