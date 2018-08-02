Gurgaon: 50-year-old jumps to death off 18th floor DLF home

The family claimed the woman had been depressed for the last two months. The family claimed the woman had been depressed for the last two months.

A 50-year-old woman, who resided in a gated condominium in Gurgaon’s Sector 90, allegedly committed suicide early Wednesday morning by jumping off the balcony of her 18th floor apartment.

According to police, the dead, Gurmeet Kaur, was a housewife and resided in a rented flat in DLF Regal Gardens. She was separated from her husband, a businessman, and had two daughters, one of whom lives in the US and the other in Shimla, police said.

“She was alone at home when the incident took place at around 5 am. No case has been registered in the matter since her family has not asked for a probe, saying they do not suspect foul play,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that the family claimed the woman had been depressed for the last two months.

