Gurgaon: 28-year-old kills self, live streams it on Facebook

A 28-year-old resident of Gurgaon’s Pataudi area allegedly committed suicide on Monday evening by hanging himself at his home. He also streamed it live on Facebook in two separate videos, police said. Police said the man’s family claimed he was mentally disturbed, and have not asked for any inquiry in the matter.

As per police, the dead, Amit Chauhan, was a father of two and a resident of Jatoli village in Pataudi. He was alone at home when the incident took place. “The victim had a fight with his wife on Monday evening, following which she took the girls and went to a neighbour’s home. This was when he committed suicide,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. “His body was discovered by neighbours. However, they did not alert the police immediately,” Boken added.

