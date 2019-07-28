Gujarat: Surat to host 3-day diamond exhibition from August 3

To give a boost to the diamond industry that is facing rough weather, the Surat Diamond Association (SDA) will organise a three-day exhibition of loose diamond in Surat from August 3.

Advertising

The SDA called for a meeting with the diamond manufacturers of Surat and with their consent, decided to organise the expo, which will be the second edition of the Carats Surat Diamond Expo. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with State Health Minister Kishor Kanani. The SDA members will carry out roadshows in different states and online bookings have started for the event.

SDA president Babubhai Gujarati said, “This year, the production of polished diamonds has fallen by 30 percent while trading activity is down by 25 per cent. Lakhs of people are associated with the industry and owners are struggling to run the business. We hope that the expo will help the industry.”

In the past couple of months, around 400 diamond polishers working in different factories lost their jobs, while some factory owners reduced their production with the demand for polished diamond dipping in domestic and international markets.

Advertising

There are over 3,500 small, medium and big diamond factories in Surat where rough imported diamonds are cut and polished by artisans, mostly from Saurashtra. According to official figures, out of 10 polished diamond found in the world, eight are cut and polished in Surat. There are around 6 lakh people associated with the diamond industry.

“We have got online confirmation from 1,500 buyers from within the country as well as the US, UK, Hong kong and Dubai. We did first such experiment in 2018 with 40 stalls and there were around 700 buyers from India and abroad. This year, we have increased to 70 stalls and we got good response from buyers (jewellery manufacturers) from India and abroad. Over 80 per cent of the 70 stalls are booked by those who participated in the exhibition in 2018,” Babubhai Gujarati said.

He added, “The expo provides a platform mostly to middle-class businessmen. The three-day exhibition will cost around Rs 55 lakh.”

To ensure security for the event, the SDA will take help from Surat police department and private security agencies. The venue of the exhibition will be under CCTV surveillance.