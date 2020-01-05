Gujarat: PM Modi working to return India its past glory, says Governor

“Since the time he has taken responsibility of the country as a pradhan sevak, he has brought about a flood of new schemes,” the Governor said. (Express Photo) “Since the time he has taken responsibility of the country as a pradhan sevak, he has brought about a flood of new schemes,” the Governor said. (Express Photo)

Praising Prime Minister Modi for launching a “flood of schemes” ever since he took charge of the country in 2014, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday said PM Modi is working towards ensuring that India returns to days of glory that existed during the 16th and 17th century.

Stating that India was known as “sone ki chidiya” (golden bird) during the 16th and the 17 th century, Devvrat, while launching the book, Modi’s Economics, at the Raj Bhavan, said, “Prime Minister Modi wants to return India to those glory days that existed during the 16th and 17th century.” The Governor said the efforts put in by Prime Minister Modi has been covered by the authors in the book “Modi’s Economics”.

“Since the time he has taken responsibility of the country as a pradhan sevak, he has brought about a flood of new schemes,” the Governor said listing out Start-up India, Make in India, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Swachhta Abhiyan, among others. “The first person to bring single-window system in the industrial sector is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Devvrat while narrating how PM Modi simplified the processes for industrialists.

Dr Rajeshkumar Acharya, who co-authored the book with Girishchandra Tanna, described PM Modi as a “world economist”. “PM Modi’s thoughts on economics are very similar to those of Mahatma Gandhi’s… His Make in India campaign is a translation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi,” he claimed. This is the second book to be launched by the two authors. Earlier, former Gujarat Governor OP Kohli had launched their book titled, “Mahatma Gandhi to Modi”.

