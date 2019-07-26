Gujarat: Heavy rain raises Ukai dam water level in Tapi

Parts of South Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Vaghai taluka of Tapi district receiving the highest rainfall of 6 inches. As creeks and rivers overflowed, the water level at Ukai dam in Tapi district rose to 278.79 feet as 11,488 cusecs of rainwater flowed into the reservoir.

Advertising

On Thursday, the Surat fire department received 25 calls about uprooted trees and three incidents of short circuits. In several areas of the city, the trees had fallen on roads and caused traffic jams, before they were removed by the fire department personnel.

In the past couple of days, the temperature in Surat city had risen to 35 degrees Celsius, as there had been no rainfall. However, a sudden change in the weather came about on Wednesday night. High-speed winds began blowing, accompanied by rain and lightning for a couple of hours, bringing respite from the heat.

The flood control department said that in 24 hours, Surat received 50 mm of rain, while several parts of Dang district in South Gujarat also received heavy rainfall – Ahwa 186 mm, Saputara 147 mm, Vaghai 291 mm and Subir 101 mm.

Advertising

The rainfall measured in the 24-hour period in various talukas of Valsad district are Valsad 30 mm, Kaprada 88 mm, Dharampur 102 mm, Pardi 52 mm, Umargam 20 mm and Vapi 35mm. Similarly in Navsari district, Vansda received 150 mm rain, Chikhli 146 mm, Kherma 125mm, Gandevi 46mm, Jalalpore 94 mm and Navsari town 78 mm.

The water level in the rivers such as Auranga, Stan, Par and Kolam in Valsad and Khapri, Sarpganga, Gira, Ambika and Purna in Dang district has risen so much that both the banks were overflowing.

In Tapi district, Nizar received 139 mm rain, Dolvan 50 mm, Songadh 110 mm, Uchhal 77 mm, Valod 56 mm, Vyara 27 mm and Kukarmunda 10 mm.

The water level measured in Madhuban Dam in Valsad district on Thursday afternoon was 73.25 metres, with 49,794 cusecs inflow of rainwater and outflow of 65,181 cusecs. The dam authorities opened eight gates up to two feet to discharge rainwater from the dam. In Ukai dam, the water level measured was 278.79 feet, with 11,488 cusecs inflow of rainwater. As the dam authorities decided to fill up the reservoir, outflow was kept at just 600 cusecs. Sources said it continued to rain in the upper catchment area of Ukai dam, which is spread across areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The danger level mark of Ukai dam is 345 feet.