Gujarat: Hansot tense after murder of Muslim youth, police deployed

Police forces were deployed in Hansot taluka of Bharuch district on Wednesday following tension in the area after a Muslim youth was killed allegedly by three men belonging to another community.

According to the police, 19-year-old Adnan Shaikh and his brother Abdul Kadir Shaikh (21) were returning to their village on a two-wheeler Tuesday night from neighbouring Telva village when they has stopped at Hansot bus depot for tea. There, said police, they met their friends Dipen Mistry, Vaibhav mistry, and Ravi Mistry, all resident of the same village, and entered into an argument. According to the victim’s family, the Mistry brothers attacked Adnan and Kadir. Kadir, who managed to escape, returned with villagers to rescue Adnan, but they found Adnan lying on the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was “declared dead on arrival”.

Sensing the seriousness of the incident, Hansot Inspector Dl Chaudhary immediately sought more force to maintain law and order in the area. “After we came to know about the murder, we have immediately asked for more police force, which arrived on time. Later Tuesday night, we held a peace meeting with the people of both the communities. They assured us support. What is the actual reason behind the quarrel is still not known. We have assured the family members of Adnan that the accused will be arrested soon,” said Chaudhary.

On Wednesday, the last rites of Adnan was performed under heavy police security. Hansot taluka had witnessed communal violence three years ago over kite flying.

