Gujarat: Don’t panic or hoard water, we have enough till July end, says Vijay Rupani

Had the Narmada river network not been built in Gujarat, regions such as Saurashtra, Kutch and North Gujarat could have faced a serious shortage of drinking water this year, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Tuesday, assuring the public that there was sufficient water to supply drinking water till July 31 and therefore no need to hoard it.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday after holding a high-level meeting with top officials to review the availability of water in the state, Rupani said he had called the press meet to prevent misinformation from being spread. “If people panic, it would result in unnecessary hoarding of water. So, I am saying that the government is ready to provide water till July 31,” Rupani said.

Stating that without the Narmada network, the state could have faced problems such as like large scale migration, Rupani said, “Due to the Narmada network, we have been able to provide water by drawing it from a distance of 500. The dams of Saurashtra were almost empty, but we have filled them with Narmada water and supplied water to villages nearby.”

Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Rajiv Kumar Gupta told the press that on April 30 last year, the water level in Narmada dam had been 104.33 metre, whereas the water level today is 119.50 metre.

Rupani said the state government had made preparations in advance to face the eventuality of scanty rainfall in the last monsoon. Relief measures had been initiated as far back as October itself for the most affected regions such as Kutch. Thanks to the arrangements made by the government, there had not been any major migration from Kutch, he added.

Citing the example of Abdasa taluka of Kutch district, which is one of the most drought-hit, Rupani said that in the recently held polling for Lok Sabha elections, out of the 2.30 lakh voter slips, only 1,600 voter slips could not be distributed. “This means, there is no major migration from this area,” Rupani said.

Every year, Maldharis (herdsmen) from Kutch migrate during the summer. This year around 14,812 of them migrated to Ahmedabad and Surendranagar districts.

The chief minister also said that projects to provide water through bulk pipelines to regions in Kutch, Saurashtra and North Gujarat, had been completed in a timely manner so that the people of those regions were not deprived of water.

Admitting that Gujarat was too dependent on Narmada for its water needs, he said that the state was actively and aggressively exploring the option of desalination of seawater, to reduce dependence on the Narmada.

At the review meeting, the chief minister also ordered officials to expedite the deepening and desilting of water bodies, being carried out under the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan (SSJSA), to increase their water storage capacity. An official release said that so far 2,088 such works had been completed and 2,988 works are in progress under the scheme.