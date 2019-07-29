Disproportionate assets: ACB arrests SMC deputy engineer

Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrested the deputy engineer of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The arrested person, identified as H D Singh, was earlier arrested by Surat police Crime Branch following the Takshashila fire tragedy in which 22 students died on May 24. He was on bail. Besides Singh, Surat police Crime Branch had also arrested SMC Junior Engineer V K Parmar, Deputy Engineers P D Munshi and Jayesh Solanki, then fire officer of Kapodara station Kirti Modh and his deputy S K Acharya, apart from three builders and a coaching class owner. The ACB began an investigation into disproportionate assets against the arrested SMC officials on the direction of Gujarat ACB Director Keshav Kumar.

Assistant director of Surat ACB, N P Gohil said, “We started the probe against the SMC officials after they were suspended and chargesheeted by the SMC commissioner. During our probe we found that Singh had purchased properties worth Rs 42.62 lakh through illegal means.” He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

“Another case was lodged against Singh after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 2,000 from a person in 2012. The case is still pending in the Surat district court. We are trying to dig out more information about the present case,” Gohil said.

The ACB officials further said that during investigation, they have also found that a complaint was filed on the SMC website on February 20, 2019 alleging illegal construction in Takshashila Arcade. ACB sources said that the complaint was passed on to Singh and he had responded to the complainant saying that necessary actions would be taken. ACB officials claimed that Singh had not taken any steps which amount to negligence on his part. Had he taken steps, the lives of 22 students could have been saved, the officials added.