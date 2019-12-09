Gujarat: Congress workers clash with police during protest against recruitment exam ‘irregularities’

“We demand that the state government cancel the Binsachivalay exam that has put the future of students in jeopardy,” Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said. (File) “We demand that the state government cancel the Binsachivalay exam that has put the future of students in jeopardy,” Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said. (File)

Hundreds of supporters of Gujarat Congress, including senior leaders were detained by the police in Gandhinagar on Monday, as a protest march by the Opposition turned violent on the first day of the Gujarat Assembly.

Police used water cannons and pushed Congress supporters into buses as they marched towards the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha from sector 6 in Gandhinagar, protesting against irregularities in Binsachivalay Clerk and Office Assistant exam and economic slowdown.

The protestors broke the windshield of a police vehicle, following which they were escorted in police buses to a nearby spot.

“We demand that the state government cancel the Binsachivalay exam that has put the future of students in jeopardy. Instead of facing us, the government has asked the police to use force on us,” said Amit Chavda, president, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, before he was detained by police.

“Today, the Gujarat Police have failed to arrest rapists but they arrest agitating students and lock them up. This is Gandhi’s Gujarat and students are fighting the second war of independence against the tyrannical and arrogant state government,” said Paresh Dhanani, Leader of the Opposition, Gujarat Vidhan sabha.

Mayur Chavda, Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar told The Indian Express, “The Congress supporters have been detained and brought to police headquarters in Gandhinagar as of now.”

