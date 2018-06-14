Gujarat CM gets a digital ‘third eye’, to monitor departments in real time

Vijay Rupani at the launch of Chief Minister Dashboard, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday. (Twitter) Vijay Rupani at the launch of Chief Minister Dashboard, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday. (Twitter)

To improve the government’s functioning, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday launched an electronic system — Chief Minister Dashboard — at his official bungalow here to digitally monitor performance of 26 departments, district collectors, district development officers, district superintendents of police, government boards and corporations etc.

With the help of the system and a dedicated team, the CM is planning to bring pendency of people’s applications before various departments and to track implementation of various government projects and schemes.

The CM also gave live demonstration of the Dashboard to mediapersons, and said that the new system will be tracking the government departments on 1,700 parameters and indicators on a range of issues like response time of 108 ambulance service in all the districts, live tracking of state road transport buses, performance of fair price shops in the state, pendency of various files before various department heads, collectors and DDOs, status of people’s applications on a range of issues like income certificate, caste certificate, mutation of entries in land records etc.

With the help of the new system, monitoring of all the government offices will be done on pre-decided 10 focus points every month, and instructions will be given to the officials to improve performance on points where it may be found weaker. The monitoring will be done in a three-tier manner.

“First, officials of CM Dashboard will call up the concerned department about taking action in a particular direction. If, this is not done then officials of secretary level will give instructions to the concerned officials. If, even after that the task is not completed then I will directly call up the concerned department to correct the issue. Based on this performance, there will be action against errant officials as well,” Rupani said.

He added that the CM Dashboard system has been developed to give the CM’s office command and control over the departments of the entire state. He further added that from CM Dashboard he can watch any video conference of government offices being done anywhere in the state. “Before this, we did not have proper info about what is happening in the state. We used to know only when some news appeared in media. But now, with this system, the CM’s Office can find out details about each and every office that has been attached with the dashboard. It will make possible real-time monitoring and will prove to be a third eye of the government,” Rupani said.

“This system has been developed in-house by our government officials and it has cost nothing to us. Moreover, it will help measure competence or incompetence of various officials in the state. At the same time, the quality of service to the people of Gujarat will improve as the pendency of various applications will come down due to direct monitoring by the CMO. And this system will be helpful to the government in policy making in future,” Rupani said.

The CM said that work on data and its connectivity with the Dashboard is currently going on and it will be completed by June end. The entire system will start to function by end of July.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App