Gujarat: Attach Vadodara civic body’s property for not paying compensation, says court

A Vadodara Civil Court Friday issued a distress warrant against Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Special Land Acquisition office and attached property worth Rs 1,16,47,608, including the office chairs and cars of VMC commissioner, deputy commissioner, mayor, deputy mayor and other officers, after the civic body failed to compensate a farmer whose agricultural land was acquired in 1976.

According to the case files, 3,900 square metre of cultivable land belonging to Saheda Ashfaq Hakim and Mushir Ashfaq Hakim was acquired by the VMC in 1976 for a road project. The couple received approximately Rs 6,000 in 1982 as total compensation, which was much less than the market value at the time. According to the Hakims, the market value of the acquired land was Rs 250 per square metre then, amounting to Rs 7.50 lakh.

“The distress warrant in respect of the immovable property under order-21, rule 43 of the judgement debtors-acquiring body, is hereby ordered to be issued to recover the decreetal amount of Rs 1,16,47,608,” the court said.

“The case dates back to 1983. The VMC has moved a petition in the HC stating that now there are various alternative options for compensation like transferable development rights etc,” VMC Commissioner Vinod Rao said.

