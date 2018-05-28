Group farming model has not made inroads in Palghar

Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga in Palghar on Friday. Express Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga in Palghar on Friday. Express

Maini Devja Korda, a tribal resident of Vikrangad taluka, set out in search of work in neighbourhood agriculture land. If she managed work for eight to 12 hours, it helped her earn Rs 250. Otherwise, she would have to rely on the agriculture produce from the village farm.

The Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll campaign reached her doorstep. There was a question uppermost on her mind. Upfront, Maini asked the campaigners what would be the labour charge if she walked 2 km to Nandanmal to cast her vote. A question that villagers dismissed as a humour with a loud laugh.

But what emerged and set many thinking in the village was would the political parties address their real concerns of agriculture and income once the elections were over. Maini, a tribal draped in knee-length saree, has lived and seen many elections. “I can’t count. I don’t know my age. I can’t be sure about the number of elections I have seen. But yes, last time I walked all the way to exercise my vote. Nobody gave me a lift on any vehicle nor any labour charge.”

The Palghar district, which accounts for 50 per cent tribal population, is still awaiting the forest land rights title. District Collector Prashant Narnavre said, “Under the new tribal act, forest land title rights have been provided to 32,000 people. There are 19,000 cases still pending in the district.”

The state government set December 2018 deadline to resolve all the cases. While land title is one aspect, the larger concern in this ecologically-rich district related to sustainable agriculture within the tribal padas.

Kisan Diga, a tribal farmer, farmed on one acre of land. Pointing to the little barricaded patch of dry land, he said, “In the summer months, there is no life in this field. I will wait for the rains.” The farmer who relies on MNEREGA work for assured daily wages, found farming expensive. The group farming scheme, which has been tailored to tackle the problems of individual, small and medium farmers, was yet to catch the imagination of the tribals. Diga was not aware of such a scheme. Nobody approached him with such proposal in the remote hamlet.

Group farming, underway on pilot basis in drought-prone districts of Yavatmal and Osmanabad, was to make agriculture economical and ensured higher returns. Under the scheme at least 20 farmers should come together and farm collectively on the land not exceeding 100 acres. However, the group farming norms in tribal regions were flexible as the villagers were scattered in remote and hilly terrain. The government provided subsidy up to Rs 1 crore for group farming.

The block officers in the department of agriculture in district said, “Once we complete the process of handing over land titles to the villagers, group farming model would be taken up on experimental basis in this region. Under the training and guidance of agriculture officers, we will have to evolve model suitable for every taluka.” Amongst the common crops which were grown by the tribals in the district included paddy, jowari and nagli (also called ragi).

Almost across the tribal belt majority of the school-going children live in “ashram shalas” (residential schools). They are provided free boarding from the primary level. The district with more than 100 ashram shalas (resident schools), both private and government, accommodates 17,000 children.

