Godhra councillors to move Gujarat High Court against poll date

Councillors from the Muslim community in the Godhra municipality of Panchmahal district have decided to approach the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday to appeal against the nagarpalika elections being scheduled for June 15, as the date could coincide with Eid.

With the two-and-a-half year tenure of the Godhra municipal president concluding on June 22, the Panchmahal district collector had issued a notification on Monday setting June 15 as the date of elections. However, the councillors have contended that with the elections coinciding with Eid celebrations, there will be lack of attendance and attention in the process. At present, out of 44 members of the municipality, 21 are from the Muslim community.

“It will either be our last day of Roza or the day of Ramzan Eid. This is a political move to keep us away from the process since our members are in majority. We would either not be available to cast our votes or won’t be able to participate with full zeal in the process. Either way it’s their gain and our loss,” said one of the corporators.

Panchmahal district collector Udit Agrawal said, “In our knowledge Eid is on the June 16 and the elections are on June 15 morning. So we are not expecting a clash. Even if it happens to clash, we will take the necessary action.”

