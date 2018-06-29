Ghaziabad: Police rescue 7 from de-addiction centre; owner, manager arrested after woman alleges sexual abuse

Police maintained that they did not find any evidence of programmes to help those seeking rehabilitation at the centre. Police maintained that they did not find any evidence of programmes to help those seeking rehabilitation at the centre.

Seven persons, including two minors, were rescued from a de-addiction centre Thursday morning after a raid was conducted by Ghaziabad Police.

Police said the de-addiction centre had come up in Ghaziabad a month ago after it allegedly shifted base from Delhi.

According to police, on June 25, the mother of a 17-year-old boy, who was admitted at the centre, filed a police complaint against the owner and manager, accusing them of sexually assaulting her son and beating him.

“On receiving the complaint, an FIR against the owner Brij Mohan and manager, Ravi, was filed under IPC Section 377, and sections of the POCSO Act. The accused were arrested on June 26,” said Dharmendra Kumar, SHO.

Police added that the complainant’s son has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during his 14-day stay.

“During investigation, we found that the necessary permissions for operating the centre were not available. A raid was conducted on the basis of the FIR,” the SHO said.

Police maintained that they did not find any evidence of programmes to help those seeking rehabilitation at the centre. “They do not seem to have any special programmes or facilities for people who had been admitted there. Most of the people who were rescued are between 25-45 years. There are two children who say that they are 17-18 years old. Most of them are from Delhi and they have gone back to their families. We have asked the families to come to us in case they speak about sexual abuse or assault later. All of them were in a state of shock after the rescue, and their statements have not been recorded yet,” added SHO Kumar.

