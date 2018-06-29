Ghaziabad: Injured in ‘accident’, woman Ola driver dies of 70% burns

Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. (Representational) Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman Ola driver, who allegedly met with an accident four days ago, died of 70% burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday night, police said. “We came to know about the incident, but no complaint has been received in the case so far. The body has been handed over to the family and the last rites are being performed. Once a complaint is filed, we will lodge an FIR and take action,” said a senior Ghaziabad police officer.

According to the family, on June 24, Renu (25) received a booking and left her home in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram to go to work. A few hours later, the family claimed that they received a call informing them that she had been in an accident.

Himanshu Sharma, a neighbour, claimed, “Her parents got a phone call from an unknown number. The caller said that Renu had met with an accident near Pari Chowk. When they reached Pari Chowk, they did not find her and called her phone.”

“Renu’s phone was picked up by a man who said that she was at Fortis Hospital in Noida. The family got there and found that she had suffered 70% burns on the front side of her body. She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. She died last night, around 10.30 pm,” Sharma added.

Renu is survived by a five-year-old son, who suffers from a learning disability. Her husband had met with an accident four years ago and slipped into a coma. “She did not have any siblings. Her father is an autorickshaw driver… she had taken up the job to support her family,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. While she had joined the taxi service in December last year, the last Ola booking she had accepted was in April, sources added. An OLA spokesperson said, “We are shocked and saddened to know about the unfortunate development. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. We hope the culprits would be speedily brought to justice.”

