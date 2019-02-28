Get info about them: Kin of 2 soldiers who went missing in ’71 urge govt

As Pakistan Wednesday claimed that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying a MIG-21 jet, was in its custody, back in Punjab two families of Indian soldiers — who had gone missing during 1971 war — once again urged the Indian government to “at least get information about them”.

Though back then, Jalandhar’s Mangal Singh — who was Naik in Indian Army in 1971 — and Amritsar’s Sepoy Ram Das had been declared martyrs by Indian government, after 41 years in 2012, the families came to know that both of them are alive and lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan. Singh was posted with 14 Punjab Regiment, while Das was with 94th Field Artillery Regiment.

Satya Kaur (72), wife of Singh said they didn’t hear anything about him since 1972. “During a radio programme in Pakistan, he had identified himself as Mangal SIngh and disclosed his service number, even took the names of our children. But, on September 26, 2012, when an Indian prisoner, Rafi-u-Deen of Bulandshahar, had returned from Pakistan jail, he had given them an unofficial list of Indian prisoners lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail, in which the names of the two soldiers were mentioned,” said Kaur.

The families had then met the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. “We also visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to take up the matter with Pakistan government,” said Kaur who lives with her two sons in Ramamandi area of Jalandhar.

“I have met the officials of PM Modi’s office and external affairs minister several times with our applications, but no one listens to poor people like us,” said her son Daljeet Singh.

Shiv Kumar, son of Das, who was born after he went missing in 1971, too confirmed that after 41 years they came to know that he is alive and has become a Prisoner of War in Pakistan.

“We urge the Indian Government to do something in this direction,” said Kaur, adding that the prisoners, who return from Pakistan, told them that they were not treated well there.