Gangster Sukha murder case: 8 acquitted due to lack of evidence

Four years after gangster Sukhvir Singh alias Sukha Kahlwan was shot dead in presence of six policemen allegedly by a rival gang, the court of Additional Session Judge, Kapurthala acquitted eight accused in the case on Tuesday due to lack of evidence.

Police officials present during murder failed to recognise the accused, and the probe failed to match the bullets recovered from Kahlwan’s body with the weapons recovered from the accused.

Police had booked 12 accused in this case, including notorious gangsters Vicky Gounder, Prema Lahoria, who were both killed in police encounter in January 2018. Two accused, Jaipal and Sandeep Pehlwan, are still at large. The other eight who were acquitted on Tuesday are Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Kulpreet Singh Neeta, Ramnik Rammi, Karamjit Singh Saba, Tirath Dhilwan, Gurjreet Singh alias Sonu Baba, Pavitar Singh Faugga, Ramandeep Ghuggi.

Kahlwan was killed ion January 21, 2015 near Singla Resort on Jalandhar-Ludhiana NH-1 at the outskirts of Phagwara while he was in police custody and was being taken to high security Nabha jail after a court hearing in the murder case of Lovely Baba in Kapurthala. According to complaint of ASI Nirmal Singh, who was the head of the team taking Kahlwan to Nabha, there were a dozen unidentified assailants in two vehicles who had chased police vehicle and punctured it.

The assailants, according to the ASI, had cordoned off the vehicle and snatched the carbines of the guards sitting in police vehicle and then pumped 29 bullets in Sukha’s body.

Another accused, Rana Partap, was also sitting in the same vehicle in which Kahlwan was killed but neither he nor the policemen were touched by the assailants.

Interestingly, one of the vehicles used by the assailants in this case was recovered from Police Inspector Inderjit’s procession who was arrested in drug case from Jalandhar in 2017.

Advocate D S Dyal, the counsel of Vicky Gounder and others, said,”Police could not prove this case as neither the weapons recovered from our clients were sent for forensic investigation to match with the bullets recovered from the body of Sukha Kahlwan nor the finger prints of the alleged accused were taken to prove police claim that their carbines were snatched. Also, police could not recognise the accused because of their covered faces.”

He added: “Even the Scorpio vehicle which police said they had recovered from Pavitar Singh Faugga was recovered from Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was arrested in high profile drug case. It was not even deposited in ‘Maal Khana’ (police record room).”