Gangster Nehra admits to 25 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoities: STF

The gangster is a sharp shooter of Bishnoi gang, headed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. The gangster is a sharp shooter of Bishnoi gang, headed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

Gangster Sampat Nehra has confessed to 25 incidents of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and dacoities, the Haryana Police claimed on Sunday, which was Nehra’s last day of seven-day remand.

Also, the Special Task Force(STF) recovered three weapons — double barrel and two pistols — which were hidden at his friend’s residence in Jodhpur. On Monday, Nehra will be produced in the Panchkula court wherein STF will seek additional remand.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Satheesh Balan confirmed that Nehra was involved in the attack on gangster Bhupi Rana, murder of retired Army official at Barona village in Sonepat, murder of Ajay Jaitpuri on Rajgarh court premises, murder of a gym teacher at Bhiwani, murder of gangster Lovi Deora in Faridkot, and Jordan murder case in Ganganagar.

“He had hidden his weapons at his friend’s house in Jodhpur. We are expecting recovery of another weapon by Sunday nigh,” Balan said.

Another senior official added that Nehra had admitted his involvement in extortion calls of Rs 3 crore made to Chandigarh-based chemist, extortion call of Rs 50 lakh made to a Ganganagar-based businessman, Rs 2 crore extortion call to a Sonepat-based businessman apart from other such cases.

Nehra also admitted to involvement in dacoities of Rajgarh, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon.

When Nehra was arrested, a day after the STF had claimed that the gangster wanted to kill actor Salman Khan too.

Nehra had told the officials that he wanted to bring out a revolution by weeding out all bad elements and called himself a ‘krantikari’, the STF had said.

Nehra was nabbed by a Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police from Hyderabad on the night of June 6. The gangster is a sharp shooter of Bishnoi gang, headed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

Nehra kept changing his locations from Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Gangotri, Bangalore, Pune, Hooghly and finally Hyderabad, from where he was nabbed.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App