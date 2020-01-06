Gujarat: ‘Missing’ Dalit woman found hanging from tree in Modasa

A family member of the deceased said that the girl, a graduate, had a beauty parlour. (Representational Image) A family member of the deceased said that the girl, a graduate, had a beauty parlour. (Representational Image)

The body of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, who reportedly went missing on January 1, was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa taluka in Aravalli district on Sunday.

Modasa Rural police have registered a case of accidental death and investigations are under way.

A family member of the deceased said that the girl, a graduate, had a beauty parlour.

“She left home on January 1. After she didn’t return home the next day, her father had given a complaint to Modasa Town police where he had named a suspect for the mysterious disappearance of his daughter. However, (Modasa Town) the police did not register an offence and told the father that the case falls under the jurisdiction of Modasa Rural police. On Sunday morning, the woman’s body was found hanging from a tree in the neighbouring village,” said the family member.

The person also alleged that the Modasa Town police did not register the case as the suspect and the police inspector are from the same community.

“We don’t know if she was kidnapped. But it is a fact that her body was found hanging from a tree,” the relative said.

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said, “The woman went missing on January 1. Her family members searched for her for two days and then gave a complaint to Modasa Town police on January 3. Following the complaint, Modasa town police recorded various statements based on which her last appearance was found in this village (where the body was found). Modasa Town police then transferred the case to Modasa Rural police. And while they were investigating the case, the girl’s body was found on Sunday.”

Patil said that police did not take any coercive action against the person named as suspect by the father of the woman because there was not enough evidence to do so.

Inspector General of Police (Gandhinagar range under which Aravalli district falls) Mayanksinh Chavda said, “We have registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are on to ascertain various facts of the case including the cause of death.”

