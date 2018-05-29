Four killed in accident near Amritsar

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
A truck collided with a Peter Rehra near Sangwan village

By: Express News Service | Amritsar | Published: May 29, 2018 4:38:55 am
Four persons were killed and nine injured in a road accident near Patti town of Tarn Taran district Monday.

A truck collided head-on with a Peter Rehra near Sangwan village of Patti sub-division. Three men on the rehra, Harpreet Singh (30) of Patti, Raja (25) of Thakarpura village and Kali (32), died on the spot. Gurdev Singh (33) of Patti, who was in the truck, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Nine other persons on the rehra, who were returning from from Nakodar, were injured. The truck driver, Shamsher Singh, fled.

