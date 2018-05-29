Four killed in accident near Amritsar

Four persons were killed and nine injured in a road accident near Patti town of Tarn Taran district Monday.

A truck collided head-on with a Peter Rehra near Sangwan village of Patti sub-division. Three men on the rehra, Harpreet Singh (30) of Patti, Raja (25) of Thakarpura village and Kali (32), died on the spot. Gurdev Singh (33) of Patti, who was in the truck, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Nine other persons on the rehra, who were returning from from Nakodar, were injured. The truck driver, Shamsher Singh, fled.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App